TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:X opened at C$133.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.56. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9973903 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

