Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON TLOU opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.04. Tlou Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

