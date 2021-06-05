Timothy G. Oneill Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCOI stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

