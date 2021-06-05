Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $22.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TLRY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 35,885,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,533,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

