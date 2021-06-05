ThreeFold Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $62,115.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00293361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00244361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01127325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.89 or 1.00105096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

