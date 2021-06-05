Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group makes up 1.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.64. 105,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.46 million, a PE ratio of -587.80 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

