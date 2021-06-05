The9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,945 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

