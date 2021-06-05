The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

