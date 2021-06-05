The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SHYF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.