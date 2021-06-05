The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

