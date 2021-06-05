The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,160,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,626,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

