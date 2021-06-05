The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

