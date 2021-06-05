The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at $68,488,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $315.27 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

