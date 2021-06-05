The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

