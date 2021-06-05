The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

