The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STKS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $325.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.