The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 864 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

