The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,808 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

