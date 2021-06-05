The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $725,000 Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.61 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

