The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $689,000 Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,540. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $970.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

