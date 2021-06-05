The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

