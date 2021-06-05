The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

