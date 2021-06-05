The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Raven Industries worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RAVN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.