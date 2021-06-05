The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

