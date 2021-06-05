The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,205 shares of company stock worth $37,820,903 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.