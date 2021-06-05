The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director James H. Amos, Jr. Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Joint stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

