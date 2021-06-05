The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price Up 2.3% Following Earnings Beat

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $139.20 and last traded at $139.00. Approximately 6,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,124,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.93.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43.

About The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.