The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

HHC stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.81.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.