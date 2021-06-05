The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Get The Honest alerts:

HNST opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.