The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.