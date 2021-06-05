The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

