The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of QTNT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

