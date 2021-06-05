The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of QTNT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.
