The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

