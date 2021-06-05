The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million.

Shares of DSG traded up C$2.33 on Friday, reaching C$77.03. 165,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$65.78 and a 52-week high of C$83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 104.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

