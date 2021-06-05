The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

