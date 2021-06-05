The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
SZC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $48.00.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
