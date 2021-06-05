The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

