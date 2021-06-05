The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $290.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.38.

The Boeing stock opened at $249.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

