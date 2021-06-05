The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 11.6% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

