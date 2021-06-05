TFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 430.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 589.5%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.