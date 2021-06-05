Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $119.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.52.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.