Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,036,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,687,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

