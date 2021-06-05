Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

TER stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.68. 1,038,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,022. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 124.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

