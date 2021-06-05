Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 50,787 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.