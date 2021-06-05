Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $66.05 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $111.16 million and approximately $85.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.05 or 0.00175002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,761,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,019 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.