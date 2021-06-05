TD Securities Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

