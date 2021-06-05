TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.03. TCF Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $46.83. 1,349,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

