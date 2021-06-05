Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

