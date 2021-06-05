Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.