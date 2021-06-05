Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

TATE traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 792.40 ($10.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,295,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,575. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

