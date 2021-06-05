Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

TALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

